Woman Demonstrates Soundwave Tattoo Of Her Son Singing

These are two videos of a woman demonstrating a Soundwave tattoo (previously) of her son singing 'You Are My Sunshine'. It's cute. Of course, as somebody pointed out in the comments, the Soundwave program isn't actually reading the tattooed soundwave directly, it just recognizes it (like a barcode) and plays the pre-stored audio file you have linked to it. Oh, and to use the software it costs $40 for the first year and $10 every year thereafter. Still, I guess that's the price you have to pay if you want a singing tattoo, because I'm not sure you could even tattoo readable waveforms with the precision necessary to not all sound like two raccoons fighting in a dumpster.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, for inspiring me to get a Soundwave tattoo of the entire pork chop sandwiches edited G.I. Joe PSA.