Why Would You Do That?: Crazy Russian Man Jumps In Oil Waste

April 6, 2018

russian-man-jumps-in-oil.jpg

This is a video of some crazy Ruskie jumping into a pool of used oil, presumably because he lost a bet, or just really, really wants his friends to like him. Somebody in the Youtube comments translated his comments to, "It's hard to breathe, I cannot see anything. Bring hot water to wash the oil." So is this some sort of medical treatment or what? Because he definitely has all the cancers now.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if this guy has ever heard of the Exxon Valdez. Hopefully he's got some Dawn dish soap handy.

Thanks to zootghost, who agrees if you're going to jump in oil, at least make it hot vegetable oil and pretend you're a French fry.

