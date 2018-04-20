Who Would Have Thought?: Flaming Cheese Sets Off Fire Sprinkler At Greek Restaurant

This is a video of four servers at a Cava Messe Greek restaurant simultaneously flambéing four orders of 'flaming saganaki' (a pan-fried cheese, often flambéed tableside for extra flair) when they set off the fire sprinkler above them. Who would have thought? SPOILER: Apparently the guy at the table in the blue vest, because he seems to be having the time of his life. I don't think I've ever laughed as hard as that man laughs. And not just because I grew up believing laughter was the sound of the devil trying to take control of your soul, but my Aunt Christy did teach me that.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jay B, who agrees that black water that came out of the sprinkler first must have smelled and tasted delicious.