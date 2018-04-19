Westworld Promo Uses 'Ultra-Realistic' Animatronic Robot In Bar To Frighten Patrons

This is a video created to promote the second season of Westworld streaming on NOW TV featuring an "ultra-realistic" humanoid robot named Fred (manufactured by robotics company Engineered Arts and modeled after London actor Tedroy Newell) scares bargoers with his talk of a humanoid robot invasion, before eventually 'malfunctioning' and smashing his pint of beer. Those people really seemed freaked out about it. I...don't know if I would have even noticed. "You've already had seven shots, I doubt you'd notice anything." You keep my lunch out of this.

Thanks to Jenness, who, clearly unimpressed with the subject material of some of my earlier posts this week, decided to take matters into her own hands.