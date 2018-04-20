Well That Was Satisfying: Video Of An Ultra-Sharp Knife Repeatedly Slicing Halved Grapes

April 20, 2018

slicing-grapes-knife-pron.jpg

These are several short Instagram videos of Austin, Texas based professional knife sharpener 'Iron to Adamant' demonstrating the results of his professional knife-sharpening by repeatedly slicing through a line of halved grapes. Now that is a sharp blade. Now stick it between the ribs of one of my enemies and give it a twist! "Um, what?" I meant cut my steak into cubes for me, I'm five.
"Wow." And pass the ketchup.

Keep going for the videos.

A post shared by Iron to Adamant (@irontoadamant) on

A post shared by Iron to Adamant (@irontoadamant) on

A post shared by Iron to Adamant (@irontoadamant) on

Thanks to Hoytt, who knows what I like, and I like blades. Plus ninja stars.

Problem Solving: Truck Carrying Excavator Finds Clever Way To Make It Up An Icy Hill

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cutting things, do a finger next!, do a kiwi next!, grapes, heck yeah, impressive, knives, man i've always wanted a nice set of knives but i know i'd only end up accidentally stabbing myself so i only use plastic cutlery, satisfying, sharp, snikt!, weapons, well that was enjoyable to watch
Previous Post