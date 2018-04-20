Well That Was Satisfying: Video Of An Ultra-Sharp Knife Repeatedly Slicing Halved Grapes

These are several short Instagram videos of Austin, Texas based professional knife sharpener 'Iron to Adamant' demonstrating the results of his professional knife-sharpening by repeatedly slicing through a line of halved grapes. Now that is a sharp blade. Now stick it between the ribs of one of my enemies and give it a twist! "Um, what?" I meant cut my steak into cubes for me, I'm five.

"Wow." And pass the ketchup.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Hoytt, who knows what I like, and I like blades. Plus ninja stars.