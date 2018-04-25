Well That Was Interesting: Artist Imagines The Sounds Animated Signs Might Make

April 25, 2018

Because everybody needs a hobby, this is 'Loud Signs', a series of videos created by artist Mike Harro who adds what he believes are the sound effects animated signs would make if they actually made sounds. In this case, the signs of a Los Angeles taco truck, liquor store, medical marijuana doctor, storage rental place, and a check-cashing business. Admittedly, those are the sounds those signs make in my head. I mean, when they're not telling me to set my roommate on fire. "Um, what?" Forget I said anything. Hey do you have a lighter?

Thanks to Joanne, who agrees it's only a matter of time until all these signs do make sounds and text you when you walk by.

