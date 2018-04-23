Wait, Was That The Trick?: Skateboarder's Ultra-Smooth Wipeout Recovery

This is a video of skateboarder Na-Kel Smith wiping out while attempting a trick down some stairs and recovering from the fall in the most graceful way possible. How did he do that? Is his shoulder made out of rubber? Because I sprained both wrists AND broke my leg off below the knee just watching him. I'm not a very good faller. Truthfully, I'm not a very good anything, BESIDES LOVER. "I find that hard to believe." Honey!

Keep going for a short reel of Smith's other fine trickery.

Thanks to my buddy Dave L, for reminding me of the days we used to do sick grinds on our Rollerblades in DC.