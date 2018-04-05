Video Of Two Otters, An African Grey Parrot, And A Duck Having Family Dinner

April 5, 2018

duck-otter-otter-parrot.jpg

This is a very delightful video of two otters and an African grey having family dinner at the kitchen table while a duck on the floor picks up anything that's dropped. I guess I never really knew it until I saw this video, but this is exactly what I want my future home life to look like.

Keep going for the video while I buy a farm.

Thanks again to Carsten, for offering this palate cleanser after that shark attack video. It was the right thing to do.

Nope: Video From Spear Fisherman Of Shark Attacking Him

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, awwww, dinner, eating things, having a great time, heck yeah, i want in on that, invite me over for dinner sometime, man that looks like a great family, now you're talking my language, pets, so that's what that looks like, sure why not
Previous Post