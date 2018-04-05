Video Of Two Otters, An African Grey Parrot, And A Duck Having Family Dinner
This is a very delightful video of two otters and an African grey having family dinner at the kitchen table while a duck on the floor picks up anything that's dropped. I guess I never really knew it until I saw this video, but this is exactly what I want my future home life to look like.
Keep going for the video while I buy a farm.
Thanks again to Carsten, for offering this palate cleanser after that shark attack video. It was the right thing to do.