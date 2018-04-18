Video of A Raccoon Effortlessly Opening A 'Raccoon-Proof' Garbage Can

This is a short Facebook video of a raccoon opening an outdoor 'raccoon-proof' garbage can in Toronto, Canada (previously: a raccoon who broke into a liquor store and a bunch of raccoon hands grabbing from between the board gaps of a porch). Basically it has a circular lock on top that needs to be turned to unlatch the lid. The raccoon makes short work of that, presumably from watching a human do it. That's the thing about raccoons -- they learn and adapt. Maybe not as well as us humans, but I've never made the same mistake twice. "I just watched you push on a pull door for a full half minute." Piss off!

Keep going for this video, as well as the famous raccoon manhole cover video from a zoo in Japan (make sure to stick around till the very end of that one).



Thanks to Davey, who agrees raccoons are like six year olds that wear masks and can climb anywhere.