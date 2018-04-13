Video Of A Crocodile Destroying A Watermelon With One Bite

This is a video from the Australian Reptile Park of 52-year old crocodile Elvis destroying a watermelon that was rolled to him with a single bite (previously: a hippo doing something similar). Weird, I thought Elvis preferred peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Also, why are you feeding that crocodile watermelons -- crocodiles are carnivorous. Did anybody not already know crocodiles have extremely powerful jaws? You should have rolled him the head of one of my enemies instead. That would definitely get some oohs and aahs from the audience. And, okay, probably some crying and vomiting.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Andy, who agrees that was nowhere near a fair fight.