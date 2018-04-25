Video Demonstration Of 'Thet Most Advanced Humanoid Robotic Head Ever Created"

This is a video of a robotic head built by Garner Holt Productions, who claim the 'expressive emotions animatronic figure' is "the most advanced humanoid robotic head ever created. The figure utilizes theme park quality construction to accomplish incredible special effects movement in a robotic or animatronic human platform." Is it actually? I have no clue, although it does look like an improvement from the animatronic pirates on the 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' ride at Disneyland. Speaking of -- I was actually there recently. "Disneyland?" No -- the Caribbean. "How was that?" All in my mind. "You're a weird dude, GW." I can also levitate small objects if I concentrate hard enough. "You mean like..." With a boner, yes.

Keep going for the video and judge for yourself.

Thanks to Dave L, who agrees that is not the sex doll anybody had in mind.