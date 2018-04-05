Video About A Farmer Who Raises Those All-Black Chickens (Including Their Bones And Organs)

Ditto, buddy.

This is a video highlighting Indonesian farmer Wira Cusuma, who raises Ayam Cemani chickens, which all "possess a dominant gene called fibromelanosis, which creates hyper-pigmentation down to the animal's bones. The bones are black, as are the chicken's beak, feet, crown and organs." We previously posted some pictures of Ayam Cemani chickens HERE. Apparently demand is even higher for the chickens now (which some believe are bad luck, and other believe are a sign of spiritual protection), which can fetch as much as $700 - $1,400 apiece. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Luxury nuggets." Okaaaaay, I guess you weren't.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees clear chickens are going to be the next big thing.