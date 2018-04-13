Two Kittens Try To Figure Out How To Pass Each Other On A Narrow Ledge

This is a video of two sweet kittens trying to figure out how to pass each other on the narrow ledge above a doorway. They finally come up with a solution, although it certainly isn't the most graceful thing I've ever seen. That honor belongs to the mermaid I saw after jumping overboard from a sightseeing boat when my family was vacationing near Cape Cod when I was eight. "I'm pretty sure that was the movie Splash." I know, they based that movie on my life. Plus people even say I look like Tom Hanks so I have to applaud the casting director.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees life finds a way.