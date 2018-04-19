Two Dudes Demonstrating Authentic Longsword Attacks

This is a video of two dudes going medieval on each other's asses while demonstrating a variety of authentic middle-age longsword attacks based on old illustrations (including both one-handed and two-handed sword attacks). They really go at each other too. I liked that. I'm half tempted to text and see if any of my friends want to get together this weekend for some cold ones and a little light swordplay. They won't though, because they're no fun. "Plus they don't exist." You're all I have and you hate me. Just think about that.

Keep going for the video while I talk like a knight and swing a roll of wrapping paper around the office.

