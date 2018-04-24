Tree World (We Go Hard): Another Star Wars Inspired Song And Music Video

This is the music video for 'Tree World (We Go Hard)', another song off of Auralnaut's previously posted Last Laser Master album. This one stars the Ewoks in Return Of The Jedi dancing and fighting the Galactic Empire (aka going hard). Remember when you first saw Return Of The Jedi and dreamed of living in an interconnected village of tree houses? "I still do." Me too! Let's make it happen with your money. You can be mayor, I'll be cryptocurrency treasurer and, after 8PM, strippergram stripper.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dave B, for reminding me of my long lost treehouse village dream.