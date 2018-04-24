Tree World (We Go Hard): Another Star Wars Inspired Song And Music Video

April 24, 2018

This is the music video for 'Tree World (We Go Hard)', another song off of Auralnaut's previously posted Last Laser Master album. This one stars the Ewoks in Return Of The Jedi dancing and fighting the Galactic Empire (aka going hard). Remember when you first saw Return Of The Jedi and dreamed of living in an interconnected village of tree houses? "I still do." Me too! Let's make it happen with your money. You can be mayor, I'll be cryptocurrency treasurer and, after 8PM, strippergram stripper.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Dave B, for reminding me of my long lost treehouse village dream.

So, We've Come To This: Boa Constrictor Snake Massages

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Robin Munro

    That is f**king disturbing, right there! Gonna have nightmares now!

  • Ez

    It's better than the shit they replaced Yub Nub with.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: characters, death star, different strokes for different folks, editing things, endor, ewoks, movies, music, music video, no but seriously let's hook up a treehouse village we can grow our own food and fight each other with sticks it'll be great, song, star wars, well that was nice
Previous Post