Video Of Three Bears Trying To Relax In A Hammock

April 17, 2018

This is a video of three bears trying to relax in a hammock. They aren't very good at it. Eventually, the largest bear leaves and the two others do an accidental flip before getting embarrassed and taking off for the woods. Forget the hammock, I would have been all about that clubhouse in the background. When reached the comment about the incident, Baby Bear had this to say: "F*ck Goldilocks's hammock." Strong words from a cub!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees maybe they would have better luck with a swingset.

  • Jenness

    I have a feeling those bears have been spying on those people and have been wanting to try that for a long time.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Okay, that is pretty adorable.

  • Doog

    Apparently one of them thought the hammock was too hard, another thought it was too soft, but luckily the third one found it to be just right.

  • Mark

    lol
    The result would have been the same with 3 humans. :-)

  • Bling Nye
