This is a video of three bears trying to relax in a hammock. They aren't very good at it. Eventually, the largest bear leaves and the two others do an accidental flip before getting embarrassed and taking off for the woods. Forget the hammock, I would have been all about that clubhouse in the background. When reached the comment about the incident, Baby Bear had this to say: "F*ck Goldilocks's hammock." Strong words from a cub!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees maybe they would have better luck with a swingset.