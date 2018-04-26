The Wait Is Over: Ze Frank Returns With Another True Facts Animal Video

April 26, 2018

ze-frank-true-facts-on-frogfish.jpg

After an almost four year hiatus, Ze Frank is back with another installment in his True Facts series of animal videos, this time focusing on various species of unusual frogfish. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that I have zero interest in being a frogfish or anything that comes in contact with a frogfish. And if I am unfortunate enough to be reincarnated as a frogfish, I'm heading straight to Ursula to make a deal. "You poor unfortunate soul -- what do you have to offer me?" Only an undying affection for those giant octopus boobs of yours. "Wait, what?" I want to live between them.

Keep going for the video.

  • Doog

    Oh god yes!

    I've been waiting forever (4 years) for this!

  • GameBarSpaceStation

    The mantis shrimp was his best work. He might have lost the magic.

  • The_Wretched

    Good but a little too much reliance on fake haha, hmmmms.

  • Jenness

    "I once dated a rock for a week" Idk why but that cracked me up.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    That was the fastest click in my subscription list I've ever made 2 days ago. I'm so glad he's back.

  • TheQiwiMan

    GW's a ChubbyChaser? Idk man, her Boob-To-Belly-Ratio is all kindsa whack: https://mir-s3-cdn-cf.behan...

