The Wait Is Over: Ze Frank Returns With Another True Facts Animal Video

After an almost four year hiatus, Ze Frank is back with another installment in his True Facts series of animal videos, this time focusing on various species of unusual frogfish. I learned a lot by watching it. Mostly, that I have zero interest in being a frogfish or anything that comes in contact with a frogfish. And if I am unfortunate enough to be reincarnated as a frogfish, I'm heading straight to Ursula to make a deal. "You poor unfortunate soul -- what do you have to offer me?" Only an undying affection for those giant octopus boobs of yours. "Wait, what?" I want to live between them.

Keep going for the video.