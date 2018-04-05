The Wait Is Over: Gummi Pickles That Taste Like Sour Dills

Because apparently there might maybe possibly you never know be a market for them, these are the quarter pound gummi pickles available from Vat19. Each $6 pickle is sour dill flavored with "the sweetness of delicious gummy and just a hint of green apple." Interesting. And by interesting I mean I just spit up on my keyboard a little, and that's saying a lot because I am what is known as a PICKLE LOVING FIEND. At any given time there are at least four different jars of pickles in my fridge for snacking. Plus two of artichoke hearts, and an emergency forty of Colt 45. Now if you'll excuse me, I think I'm finally going to follow my dreams and open an all-you-can-eat pickle buffet. "Why bother, I've got an all-you-can-eat pickle buffet for you right here, GW!" I know what you mean, and I don't appreciate it.

Thanks again to K Diddie, for inspiring me to run out and buy a jar of Mount Olive Kosher Baby Dills at lunch.