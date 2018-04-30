The Stircle, A Coffee Stirrer With No Waste

April 30, 2018

Did you know over 400 million plastic and wood coffee stirrers are thrown away EVERY DAY? I can't count over 35, but I know that's a lot. Enter the Stircle, an electric spinning coffee stirrer that aims to help eliminate waste and save sea turtles.

A Stircle should stir 50,000 cups on about $0.10 of electricity or $0.000002 per stir. So, it costs 99% less to run than stir sticks. It can significantly reduce waste associated with stir stick production, distribution, transport, packaging, labeling, usage and disposal. It can also replace the spoon used by employees behind the counter, ensuring a consistent taste with zero cross-contamination."

Sounds legit. They're obviously more for coffee shops and hotels and cafeterias than home use though because they cost $345 apiece. That's a little pricey. Still, it'll probably will pay for itself eventually plus let everyone know you care about earth. Me? I've always stirred my coffee the same way since college: not putting the lid on tight enough, pouring it all over my lap and scalding my penis and pretending like 'I'm just not in the mood' for three weeks while it heals.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks Scott, and best of luck saving the world.

  • Tessa Santos-Eastgate

    What's wrong with a teaspoon? Asking for my cat.

  • shashi

    Teaspoons are for pussies... so your cat's fine.

  • Jenness

    Just drink it and burn your mouth so the taste means nothing like the rest of us who can't wait and need to wake the F*** up NOW

  • This is why I'm an iced coffee fan. I wait for nothing.

  • Munihausen

    Like a Tesla, it starts paying carbon dividends after 15 years. It would be better for people to use biodegrading stirrers, or L/HDPE (like the green Starbucks ones) or PP ones which can be easily recycled.

  • Fartbutt

    They make pee-pee stirrers?? Link please

  • Soen

    I shudder to think of the splinters.

  • Mark

    Or they could just make their coffee at home and save the environment as well as saving tons of money.
    Buy your coffee at $10 per pound that lasts about a month or more.
    Use a spoon to stir your coffee and wash it for another day.
    No stir sticks for landfills
    No empty sugar packets for landfills.

    You've just saved the environment as well as approx. $1000 per year.

    I make my coffee 20 minutes before I leave my house in the morning. It's ready to pour as I go out the door. (rhyme intended)

  • Fartbutt

    Or save 120 dollars and drink your own hot boiled pee.

    Save on the utility bill.

    Endless drinking water.

    It just looks like you're drinking apple juice.

    Pee in the pot, now you're ready to rock.

  • Kaizer Chief

    If a pound of coffee lasts you more than a month, then:
    A) It’s stale
    B) You’re not drinking enough of it

  • Mark

    I was wrong, it is 2 lbs. I buy it at a wholesalers club in whole bean form and grind enough for a several days and store it in a tupperware container to maintain freshness after grinding.
    The price is still the same as I posted so my savings exclamation still stands.
    I have bought at coffee shops in the past and on rare occasions when I am not able to make my own, and my my freshly made coffee is ten times better than the garbage purchased at a coffee shop.
    Plus I don't have to deal with a guy wearing a man bun.

    I make one 20 oz mug every morning and that's what my savings are based on. Obviously if I drank more (double?) , then double my savings.

  • Andyman7714

    Look at you making all kinds of sense and stuff. I'm surprised you haven't been banned from the internet yet. I'm pretty sure Stircle knows where you live.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Pssh.. a REAL man stirs his hot coffee with his schlong.

    Amateurs.

  • Fartbutt

    Saving the environment and a tasty treat for the girl later

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Eric Ord

    Stircle is me stirring the pot on the message boards

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Why the F don't they just stir that ice coffee with the straw??

  • The_Wretched

    I'm not convinced that another appliance with all the parts and electricity and overhead (cleaning) is more environmental than a stir stick.

  • miscfiles

    It's definitely less environmental(-ly friendly) than a stir stick. But probably more so than 100,000 stir sticks...

