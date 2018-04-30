The Stircle, A Coffee Stirrer With No Waste

Did you know over 400 million plastic and wood coffee stirrers are thrown away EVERY DAY? I can't count over 35, but I know that's a lot. Enter the Stircle, an electric spinning coffee stirrer that aims to help eliminate waste and save sea turtles.

A Stircle should stir 50,000 cups on about $0.10 of electricity or $0.000002 per stir. So, it costs 99% less to run than stir sticks. It can significantly reduce waste associated with stir stick production, distribution, transport, packaging, labeling, usage and disposal. It can also replace the spoon used by employees behind the counter, ensuring a consistent taste with zero cross-contamination."

Sounds legit. They're obviously more for coffee shops and hotels and cafeterias than home use though because they cost $345 apiece. That's a little pricey. Still, it'll probably will pay for itself eventually plus let everyone know you care about earth. Me? I've always stirred my coffee the same way since college: not putting the lid on tight enough, pouring it all over my lap and scalding my penis and pretending like 'I'm just not in the mood' for three weeks while it heals.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks Scott, and best of luck saving the world.