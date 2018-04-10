The Construction Of The World's Largest Optical Telescope (With Seven 27-Foot Mirrors)

April 10, 2018

largest-optical-telescope.jpg

This is an interesting Great Big Story video about the construction of the Giant Magellan Telescope, the world's largest optical telescope. Each of the telescope's mirrors are around 27-feet tall and weigh around 17 tons, and it takes about seven years to produce a mirror (with three years of precision polishing and grinding alone). The telescope will have a resolving power ten times that of the Hubble Space Telescope, and is estimated to be ready for use in 2025, or about four years after an asteroid destroys the planet and all this work was for nothing and we're chilling with the dinosaurs, which is gonna be awesome.

Keep going for the video, the coolest part of which I thought were the placement and melting of the glass chunks starting at 0:50.

Thanks to a stranger, who clearly doesn't want to be friends. I get it, I'm not that fun.

  • Jenness

    If we don't see at least one alien being whacking off on the side of some planet or UFO with this thing I'm gonna be pissed.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    The details are as awesome /watch?v=MjUcBWYVF9s

  • WhiteEagle2

    with it taking 7 years grind/level/polish out a single mirror, I wonder how far it would set them back if an employee accidentally dropped a beer bottle on one?

  • Bling Nye

    Well, 7 years bad luck x 7 years to make = 49 fuckin' years of bad luck

    Plus the whole 'dropped a beer party foul' humiliation.

  • Doog

    Looks like some Super Villain's Death Ray!

  • WhiteEagle2

    I can already hear the shitty Mr. Freeze puns.

  • Doog

    Alright everyone chill, there's no reason to act like Hell is going to freeze over tonight. Either way, stay cool, bird boy

  • Bling Nye

    "I'm afraid that my condition has left me cold to your pleas of mercy."

  • TheQiwiMan

    Finally a mirror big enough for J-Lo to be able to see her entire butt in it.

    #ThanksScience

  • Eric Ord

    I was gonna say my wang :'(

