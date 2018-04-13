That's What You Get: Workers Fail To Barricade Wet Cement, Car Drives Right Through It

April 13, 2018

This is a video from Dallas, Texas of a cement company who repairs a patch in a parking lot, but fails to put up barricades until after a car drives right through it. That was your bad. The video is way better than the gif though because the guy filming and his buddy's commentary and laughter is very value-add. Plus after the incident one of the workers throws his construction hat before angrily putting the barricades up. I don't even work for a cement company but PROTIP: You should have done that earlier.

Keep going for the video while I admit it does take a special kind of person to drive through what clearly appears to be wet cement with a bunch of cement equipment sitting nearby.

Thanks to Andy, who agrees he should have jumped it Dukes Of Hazzard style.

North Carolina Restaurant Serving Tarantula Burgers

Previous Story

Video Of A Crocodile Destroying A Watermelon With One Bite

Next Story
  • Bram Dekker

    this is like the parallel universe version of that post about the Russian guy filling his tires with concrete

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    this is like the parallel universe version of that post about the Russian guy filling his tires with concrete

  • Closet Nerd

    That just made my day

  • Mark

    The best part was the helmet throwing.

  • WhiteEagle2

    They have no one to blame but themselves.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Holy shit, do I get to be first? Fuck yeah. Take that Eric Ord!!!

    Also, I tend to drive older vehicles that I don't give a shit about. If I had seen this I would have run right through it too. Then yelled at the people for not putting up barricades and flipping them off before I haul ass away.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Eric Ord will always be first in our hearts, and the hearts of all those who are pure in spirit.

    No one can take that away from him.

    #Namaste

  • GeneralDisorder

    Must be sleeping or working or something. I'll have to check back to upvote whenever he shows up again.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: accidents, doing your job wrong, driving around having a terrible time, it happens, screw it -- i'm going for it, smart thinking, smooth, why would you do that?, woopsie, you can see that the driver hesitates before deciding that yes -- he is going to make a bad decision
Previous Post
Next Post