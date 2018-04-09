Taking Your Facial Hair Seriously: A Beard Shaping Tool

April 9, 2018

beard-trimming-tool.jpg

This is the 1-millimeter thin Beardclass Beard Shaping Tool available from Amazon for $17 (along with a beard comb, beard scissors and a keychain). After starting to write this post I realized there's no way this can be the first of its kind and a quick search turned up a bunch of similar products. But, just like climbing the ladder to the high dive when I was twelve, once I start I'm committed to that cannonball and soaking all the babes suntanning by the side of the pool. So yeah, if you're looking for a beard shaping tool there's this one, and a bunch of other ones. Or, if you're like me, you can just shave your beard the easy way by not being able to grow one that doesn't look like a fourth grader's.

Thanks to Mike N, who informed me muttonchops are making a comeback, like they ever went out of style in the first place.

  • The_Wretched

    I'm trying to figure out how to how the guide and the buzzing gizmo at the same time. I mean, I have a beard but only 2 hands. In theory, yeah, no prob. but it's just not that easy. I mean, where are the light bulbs? Can't see much in here and the cordless needs a charge. I think the guide is under the sink as it doesn't fit in my electric razor's bag and yeah, that's a scary place. i'll just wash it off before trying to hold it in place and not get it 2 mm off so I have this weird one side to high. I guess I could keep going side to side not being able to see my hair line as I Trim but ...

    So much for my glorious beard.

  • Doog

    I actually got one of these with no words on it and I haven't used it because I couldn't figure it out and then I forgot about it until this article. Now I'm going to go home, try to figure it out again, fail, drink, and forget I own the thing again.

    God I live an exciting life.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    i can't wait to put all my keys on this

  • Frédéric Purenne

    This will maybe get my attention if you take a scruffy looking guy and make him end up like that model by him using this tool. I will accept non-edited one-takes only.

  • Eric Ord

    You can be a beard shaping tool with this beard shaping tool

  • Mark

    Upvoting you for not saying first.

  • Eric Ord

    First

  • Mark

    disqualified

    and I took your first away :-D

  • TheQiwiMan

    I was gonna upvote your comment, but you already did that for me. Thanks, fam.

  • Eric Ord

    Not a prob bob

