Solo: A Star Wars Story Gets An Official Trailer

April 9, 2018

solo-star-wars-trailer.jpg

This is the official trailer for the May 25th release of Solo: A Star Wars. I liked Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson. Some advice from Beckett (Harrelson) to Han Solo: "Let me give you some advice -- assume everyone will betray you, and you will never be disappointed." Apparently Han disregarded that advice. Or maybe he thrives on disappointment. Or maybe he just always wanted to know what it felt like to be frozen in carbonite for a year while ever alien who walks by in Jabba's palace rubs his crotch for good luck and a safe return from space battle. *shrug* I'll try anything once too.

Keep going for the trailer while I start camping out at the local IMAX theater. "Nobody does that anymore." Nobody but me.

Thanks to everyone who sent this, for reminding me of what I'd already forgotten.

Paraglider Buzzes Tower, Grabs Beer From A Man On Rooftop

Previous Story

Moving On: Arizona Highway Patrolman Gives Heartfelt Final Radio Call After 37 Years Of Service

Next Story

  • I forgive you, Donald.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Nope. The Last Jedi was the Last Straw.

    Never again, boo.

    Never again.

  • The_Lady_in_the_Van

    Yawn

    Double yawn

  • Meh

    Terrible.

  • Gingerbread

    I mean. They really try to make action sequences that put Chewie in danger. How are we supposed to fall for this? He'll be alive 40-50 years later.

  • PlaysWithWolves

    OMG SPOILERS.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: celebrities, characters, chewie, coming soon, disney, doing space battle, han solo, interesting, lando calrissian, man they are cranking these movies out, millennium falcon, movies, outerspace, space, star wars, sure why not, trailer
Previous Post
Next Post