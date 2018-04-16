Solid Routine: Pole Dancer Eats A Piece Of Pizza On Stage

Note: Probably not the best video to watch at work. At least not without inviting everyone over first.

This is a video of dancer Lilly Moon (who also posted the video) eating a large slice of pizza on stage before handing the crust to some guy to finish and proceeding to dance the pole at Jumbo's Clown Room in Hollywood, California (which isn't so much a strip club as a rock-and-roll bikini bar with alternative dancers -- I had a friend go once). She makes a lot of money eating that pizza too! If I could make that much money eating pizza I would definitely be living my best life. Maybe even work a little ranch and spicy red pepper flakes into my routine. Does that sound like something you might be interested in tipping to see? "No." What about garlic knots? "No." Okay how about lasagna instead? "Go on." Get out of here, Garfield!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my friend fifi, who informed me this is right up her alley, which I understand and believe.