Solid: Guys Builds An Amazing Cake Serving Rube Goldberg Machine

Note: Just watch the video, it's worth it.

This is a video of the cake serving Rube Goldberg machine that Joseph of Youtube channel Joseph's Machines spent three months perfecting. It's pretty genius from start to finish. I especially liked the butter melting slide. Oh, and the laptop and flower pot destruction -- but that's just me and I like breaking things. I've actually been to one of those 'anger rooms' where you pay to break dishes and old televisions to let off a little steam. "How'd that go?" Fantastic, burnt the building to the ground.

Keep going for the video, it really is a treat.

Thanks to nonentity, who agrees if Joseph worked for NASA we'd probably already have a colony on the sun.