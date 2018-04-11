Solid: Guys Builds An Amazing Cake Serving Rube Goldberg Machine

April 11, 2018

awesome-cake-serving-rube-goldberg-machine.jpg

Note: Just watch the video, it's worth it.

This is a video of the cake serving Rube Goldberg machine that Joseph of Youtube channel Joseph's Machines spent three months perfecting. It's pretty genius from start to finish. I especially liked the butter melting slide. Oh, and the laptop and flower pot destruction -- but that's just me and I like breaking things. I've actually been to one of those 'anger rooms' where you pay to break dishes and old televisions to let off a little steam. "How'd that go?" Fantastic, burnt the building to the ground.

Keep going for the video, it really is a treat.

Thanks to nonentity, who agrees if Joseph worked for NASA we'd probably already have a colony on the sun.

You Did It Wrong: Silo Demolition Goes Awry

Previous Story

WTF!: Video Of A Man Holding Onto The Hood Of His Stolen Car While Thief Drives Away

Next Story
  • Jenness

    This is messy, unsafe and could have endangered a baby's life. They are really upping the ante on these videos.

  • Nigel Heywood

    3 mths to build...wtf...thats a lot of broken phones and laptops (from kid). How many times did he get hit by the swinging light before he mastered that.

    He must be sponsored by Advil and Best Buy to finish this.

  • Alex Gee

    Pee Wee Herman would be like "Meh".......

  • TheQiwiMan

    I usually can't really get into these Rube Goldberg machines, but this one was extremely clever.

    Well done!

  • Eric Ord

    The cake is a lie! :D

  • The_Wretched

    So's your first.

  • Eric Ord

    Uncalled for

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breaking things, building things, cake, clever, good job, good work, heck yeah, holy smokes, i am into this, i liked that, impressive, let them eat cake, machines, more of this please, oh wow, problem solving, rube goldberg machine, very watchable, video, well that was a treat
Previous Post
Next Post