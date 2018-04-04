So, We've Come To This: Video Of A Quadrocopter Delivering The Eucharist During Church Service

This is a video from Brazil's São Geraldo Magela church of the monstrance containing the eucharist being flown to the alter by a quadrocopter (previously: a priest in the Philippines hoverboarding around during Christmas mass). Apparently some people have gotten upset about it. Me? I don't see what the big deal is, but I've also always dreamed of delivering the eucharist out the window of a monster truck, then giving a thumbs up to Jesus and crushing some pews during communion.

Once the video was posted to Facebook though, some devout Catholics flipped out, calling it "scandalous" and a "profanation." According to the Catholic Herald, blogger priest John Zuhlsdorf criticized the stunt as "sacrilegious silliness."

Based on the congregation's reaction, they don't seem to mind that their tithes and offerings last week went to buying the church a quadrocopter. Personally, I would have been absolutely furious, but again, we should have been saving for a monster truck.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees there's nothing more sacred than an electric flying machine.