'Self-Sacrificing' Ants Explode Themselves When Threatened, Spewing Toxic Liquid
Formally known as 'yellow goo' ants because of the color of the splatter they spew after exploding themselves, the newly described Colobopsis explodens of Borneo (right) self-sacrifices itself to kill another invading ant species. Brutal!
To blow themselves up, the reddish-brown minor workers -- all sterile females -- contracted a part of their abdomens called the gaster. They clenched it so tightly that it ruptured, spewing a yellow secretion that was manufactured in the ants' jaw glands and had "a distinctive spice-like odor," according to the study.
Damn, clenching your stomach so hard it ruptures -- that's serious business. Me? Whenever I clench my stomach really hard the only thing that happens is you can see my sick abs and all the babes swoon. "There's no way you have abs." I have never even had a single ab. Sit-ups are for people who aren't comfortable in their own skin lying down.
