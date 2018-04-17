Sadness: Punk-Rock 'Butt-Breathing' Turtle Faces Extinction

In sad news, the "butt-breathing" Mary River turtle, native to Queensland, Australia, has recently been added to "the 'Edge of Existence' list of endangered species compiled by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL)." Some more info about the turtles while I speculate if butt-chugging a beer is an appropriate tribute:

An Australian river turtle with a distinctive green punk-rock hairstyle, two spikes under its chin and the ability to breathe through its genitals is on a new list of endangered reptiles.

[The turtle] has the unusual ability to breathe underwater through specialized glands in its cloaca -- a posterior opening for excretion and reproduction. This biological function allows the turtle -- referred to as a "butt breather" -- to stay underwater for up to three days. That ability also usually provides these turtles with a vibrant green mohawk, the result of algae growing on their heads because of the extended time spent submerged.

Conservationists attribute the turtle's dwindling numbers to habitat loss and overcollection for the pet trade

