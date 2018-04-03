Russia Launches Its First Mail Carrying Drone, It Immediately Crashes Into Building

April 3, 2018

This is a short Twitter video from the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude of the first Russian Post mail drone on its maiden voyage, taking to the sky for several seconds before attempting an unscripted barrel roll and crashing hard into the side of a building, almost hitting three bystanders. So, if you live in Ulan-Ude and were wondering why your mail didn't come today, look no further. Also, close your shutters and don't look out the window or you might get hit by a drone.

But Russian Post quickly distanced itself from the crash yesterday, saying it was present at the launch merely as a guest.


The company said the drone was made a another company called 'Rudron/Expeditor 3M'.

Head of the Buryatia region Alexei Tsydenov said more than 100 Wi-Fi connections in the area could have disrupted the drone's flight.

"We won't stop with this, we'll keep trying," he said.

'We'll keep trying' -- now that's the sort of dedication to a project I like to hear. That said, now might be a good time to buy stock in this 'Rudron/Expeditor 3M' drone manufacturer, because I feel like Russia is going to be buying and crashing a lot of them in the coming months. And blaming the crash on all the Wi-Fi connections in the area -- that's classic. I use the same excuse whenever I slyly disable the internet connection whenever my girlfriend is watching Netflix. 'Dang, must be all the other Wi-Fi connections in the area,' I'll say while I power on the PS4 to play Far Cry.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sarah H, for informing me she thought something entirely different when she heard 'mail drone'.

  • IVAN! VE MUST KILL ALL THE WIFIS BEFORE IT FLYFLYS!

  • GeneralDisorder

    Look. Those Russians think they're people! Man, bears are adorable when they aren't mauling people and huffing helicopter turbine fuel.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Dude in the green pants is a CIA Operative.

    It's an issue of American Security that they don't successfully develop this technology.

    I've said too much. If I disappear from the comment section, tell my wife I lo

  • The_Wretched

    When Irina starts including you in her comments, I'll know you were done in nefarious.

  • kodama

    -aned her out to me for the weekend? Sure thing.

  • Charles Burdine

  • mark

    silly russians

  • Closet Nerd

    Up, Up, and....
    -nevermind, Dimitri...

