Real Products That Exist: A Kitchen Knife Set With Blades Printed With Images Of Outer Space

This is the Cosmos series of kitchen knives from Chef's Vision. The $50 six piece set includes non-stick chef, bread, slicer, Santoku, utility, and paring knives, each printed with a real galaxy or nebula. I feel like these are probably best stored on one of those magnetic knife holders so their beauty isn't lost in a knife block. And obviously I want a set, because Outerspace is my middle name. Plus when the police come asking why I stabbed my roommate I can tell them The Witch's Broom Nebula (printed on the 5-inch utility knife) made me do it. "You're still going to prison." Okay well then I need your help getting rid of a body. And bring a shower curtain -- I like mine.

Keep going for a handful more shots including some fruits and vegetables meeting their maker.

