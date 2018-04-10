Real Products That Exist: A Kitchen Knife Set With Blades Printed With Images Of Outer Space

April 10, 2018

space-knives-1.jpg

This is the Cosmos series of kitchen knives from Chef's Vision. The $50 six piece set includes non-stick chef, bread, slicer, Santoku, utility, and paring knives, each printed with a real galaxy or nebula. I feel like these are probably best stored on one of those magnetic knife holders so their beauty isn't lost in a knife block. And obviously I want a set, because Outerspace is my middle name. Plus when the police come asking why I stabbed my roommate I can tell them The Witch's Broom Nebula (printed on the 5-inch utility knife) made me do it. "You're still going to prison." Okay well then I need your help getting rid of a body. And bring a shower curtain -- I like mine.

Keep going for a handful more shots including some fruits and vegetables meeting their maker.

space-knives-2.jpg

space-knives-3.jpg

space-knives-4.jpg

space-knives-5.jpg

space-knives-6.jpg

space-knives-7.jpg

space-knives-8.jpg

space-knives-9.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie, who promised me an outerspace ninja sword for my birthday, which is currently the gift I'm most looking forward to.

  • Jenness

    Meh. Too hard to tell if they are clean or dirty and the handles should be wood.

  • Jonathan_Berisford

    First.

  • Doog

    Is it just me or do the handles look really stupid considering how cool the blades look?

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Now that's some cutting edge astronomy!

  • Bling Nye

    "knives for men" LOL

    Looks cool but for $50 for 6 knives I'm willing to bet they're pretty low quality steel that won't hold an edge for shit and will rust quickly. Lipstick on a pig.

  • GeneralDisorder

    The product page only says "Stainless steel". But so does my pitted crusty looking Pakistanium bowie knife that I use for gardening.

    I also can't find specifics about what the coating is. I think it's powder coating of sorts. I'm not really sure.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I'm upvoting you for accuracy of your comment AND commenting before Eric Ord.

  • The_Wretched

    Eric was first and dated afterrooster's wife.

