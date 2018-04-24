Real Products That Exist: A Hunky Dude Circular Pool Float

April 24, 2018

hunk-pool-float-2.jpg

You forgot to open your beer. Also: no glass in the pool area!

This is the single lady inspired $29 Inflatable Hunk Pool Ring Float created by Pop Fix and available on Amazon. He looks like a dream-hunk lifeguard and has a spot in his lifesaver float to hold a single drink. "Just one?" What did you expect -- you bought a hunky pool float, remember? You don't need two drink holders unless you're double-fisting as a result of SISS (Summer I'm Single Sadness), which, okay, it should have probably come with two drink holders.

Keep going for a couple more. Also, I contacted the manufacturer and they said while the float is not intended to be a used as a sex doll, I was more than welcome to experiment provided I didn't try to return it or leave a negative review.

hunk-pool-float.jpg

hunk-pool-float-3.jpg

Thanks to MSA, who agrees who needs a hunky pool float when you've got a REAL hunky lifeguard on duty. *oils up, flexes* Oh shit is that guy drowning?

  • TheQiwiMan

    For women who apparently get turned on by shrunken heads..?
    #NoKinkShaming

  • Wooder

    Ok this is Gender racist, we need a women air mattress with boobs you can sleep on...head is optional ("depends how it looks")!

  • Michael Knight

    'hunky'?
    even that drunk chick ordering four sambucas from the dj booth wouldn't call him 'hunky'.
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/...

  • Eric Ord

    HEINEKEN?!?

    FUCK THAT SHIT!!!

    PABST BLUE RIBBON!!!

  • Guesticle

    do they make one in my waifu?

