Real-Life Transformer Can Transform From 2-Passenger Drivable Car To Walking 12-Foot Tall Humanoid

April 26, 2018

FULL DISCLOSURE: It takes a minute and a half to transform (the gif is playing at 4X real time), has an apparent top driving speed of very slow, and a top walking speed of even slower. Besides that though the future is practically here.

These are a bunch of video demonstrations (car to humanoid transformation, humanoid to car transformation, driving test, walking test) of the J-deite RIDE, a real-life two passenger Transformer developed by BRAVE ROBOTICS, Asratec Corp, and Sansei Technologies. While definitely a step in the right direction, it's probably not the Transformer you want to be inside when the Decepticons attack unless you're really into dying. But, like I said before, it's a step in the right direction. Ramp up its speed by 10X and add some laser cannons and buzz saws and we'll actually have a Transformer worth driving through an enemy's house. Right now we only have a Ford Explorer I covered in aluminum foil and dryer vent hoses though, so we'll have to make do. Bring an axe or shovel or something to swing out the window. Oh -- and practice your best robot voice, this has to be believable.

Keep going for all the videos.

Thanks to JM and K Diddie, who can't imagine Optimus Prime is particularly proud of this Autobot, which might explain why we've never heard about it until now.

