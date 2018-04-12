Ransomware That Encrypts Your Desktop Files Until You Play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

PUBG Ransomware is a joke piece of ransomware that, after installation, encrypts all the files and folders on your desktop (and adds a .PUBG extension to them), displaying a ransom note that says you need to play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for an hour, at which point they will automatically be decrypted. The ransomware checks to see if you're playing the game by searching for the TslGame.exe process, which actually only needs to run for three seconds, not an hour, before decrypting your files. Alternatively, you can just rename any process TslGame.exe and it'll work. Or you can just enter the given restore code (s2acxx56a2sae5fjh5k2gb5s2e), because, again, it's a joke and not actually meant to be malicious. Still, this is the perfect way to convince a boss or significant other you have to play PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for an hour because your computer has been been taken ransom by hackers (tell them the restore code didn't work). I suspect that's it's actual purpose. Oh, dammit, they've done it again! Sorry honey, but I guess I'm going to have to play for another hour. "Well I'm leaving." Like to Taco Bell? "No, for good." *launching game* I'm going to miss you.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees somebody needs to make a more convincing looking one for Fortnite STAT.