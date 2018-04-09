Clever Girl: Rabbit Finds Loophole In Fence-Jumping Agility Course

April 9, 2018

This is a video of very beautiful BrandyWine the rabbit playing by her own rules during a timed jumping agility course at the Calgary Zoo. She's smart -- so smart I heard from a little birdie that all the horses are thinking about doing the same thing. Look out, Rise Of Dawn Of The Inception Of The Conception Of The Planet Of The Apes -- GW just wrote a new animal uprising movie! I think I'm going to call it 'SecretariaNOT'. "Secretariat was a racehorse, this is about show jumping." Are you being serious right now?

Keep going for the video while I kick the office door off its hinges in solidarity.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees he should have just bee-lined it for the finish line and a carrot.

Moving On: Arizona Highway Patrolman Gives Heartfelt Final Radio Call After 37 Years Of Service

Previous Story

Taking Your Facial Hair Seriously: A Beard Shaping Tool

Next Story
  • asdfadfs

    best sport ever.

  • Matt

    Smart rabbit. Hilarious sport.

  • asdfadfs

    die spam

  • tanya3565

    Smart rabbit. Hilarious sport.

  • Doog

    Looks like me trying to make it through the week.

  • Meh

    Smart rabbit. Hilarious sport.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Eric Ord turns me on.

  • Mark

    yay! you are the FIRST to say that!

  • Eric Ord

    Me too you boo

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, clever girl, having a great time, playing by your own rules, problem solving, rabbit, race, smart rabbit, solving problems, that is a cute rabbit, you can do it!, you do you
Previous Post
Next Post