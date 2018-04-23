Quick Reflexes: Forklift Operator Saves Falling Keg

April 23, 2018

This is a short video of a forklift operator springing into action to save a keg that falls from two pallets he's lifting. Obviously, the keg is empty. You can tell it's empty because it doesn't rip his arm off or yank him out of the seat when he catches it. Still, I feel like this man deserves a beer. I deserve one even more though so get mine first. "What did you do?" I rescued a kitten. "Did you though?" Well technically I saved a lion from poachers but you know I don't like to brag. "Is that so?" Check out my muscles!

Thanks to Landon P, who's thankful to know that keg lived to be filled with more delicious brewskis soon.

  • -blessed holy socks

    doodzWITHEloodz...

    Coming to my BIG-ol,
    John Belushi, party-hardy
    in Seventh-Heaven ..??
    Why?
    The world passes away,
    we cannot stay,
    even if we pay trillions
    which nobody has anyway.
    So, gain altitude, dude,
    never attitude.
    God bless your indelible soul.

    G+: discover:
    kold_kadavr_ flatliner

  • ecafsub

    moron has that load WAY too high.

  • Andyman7714

    Although his shoulder took a bit of a shock, most of the momentum was absorbed by the swing arc. Nice little physics lesson there.

  • Doog

    Party fou...oh my god he saved it!

  • paperboy

    RIP bro's shoulder.

