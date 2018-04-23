Quick Reflexes: Forklift Operator Saves Falling Keg

This is a short video of a forklift operator springing into action to save a keg that falls from two pallets he's lifting. Obviously, the keg is empty. You can tell it's empty because it doesn't rip his arm off or yank him out of the seat when he catches it. Still, I feel like this man deserves a beer. I deserve one even more though so get mine first. "What did you do?" I rescued a kitten. "Did you though?" Well technically I saved a lion from poachers but you know I don't like to brag. "Is that so?" Check out my muscles!

Thanks to Landon P, who's thankful to know that keg lived to be filled with more delicious brewskis soon.