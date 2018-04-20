Professional Stuntmen Recreate The Fighting Styles From Their Favorite Video Game Franchises

This is a video of seven professional stunt performers (with credits including several Marvel Cinematic UNNiverse films and The Walking Dead) recreating the fighting styles of five of their favorite video game franchises: Assassin's Creed, Metal Gear, Witcher, Uncharted, and God Of War. Speaking of -- I heard there's an amazing new God Of War game that just came out today. I guess I know what I'll be doing all weekend! "Playing it?" Close. WISHING I was playing it. My mom watched a review and said it's too violent.

Keep going for the video while I hit my cubicle neighbor with an elbow drop off the top of our shared wall.

Thanks to Micah, who directed the video, and inspired me to challenge all my coworkers to a fight club on the bottom-most floor (B4 I think?) of the parking structure at lunch.