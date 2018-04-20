Problem Solving: Truck Carrying Excavator Finds Clever Way To Make It Up An Icy Hill

This is a video from St-Jerome, Quebec, Canada, of a truck hauling an excavator finding a clever way to make it up an otherwise impassible icy hill by using the excavator's bucket to help push the truck forward, apparently ripping up big pieces of asphalt in the process. They also hit the power lines a couple times. Smart. Personally, I would have just left the truck parked in the middle of the road until spring and hiked to the nearest bar, but that's just me and we all have our own ways of dealing with problems.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Landon P, who agrees they should have just seen if they'd get more traction driving through yards.