Possible Real-Life Troll Posts In Boating Group On Facebook

Note: Larger version HERE just in case troll feet tickle your fancy.

This is a picture posted by a member of a boating group on Facebook who was excited to show off the new air compressor he intends to install on his boat. Now those are some troll feet if I've ever seen some. I have so many questions. Is this even real? Were you never introduced to nail clippers or reciprocating saws? And why is the second toe on your right foot curled under the big toe?! Have you ever had that looked at? Because I'm looking at it right now and the prognosis is NOT GOOD.

Thanks to Rick, who's also a member of the group and insists post are generally troll footless.