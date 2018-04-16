Possible Real-Life Troll Posts In Boating Group On Facebook

April 16, 2018

troll-feet.jpg

Note: Larger version HERE just in case troll feet tickle your fancy.

This is a picture posted by a member of a boating group on Facebook who was excited to show off the new air compressor he intends to install on his boat. Now those are some troll feet if I've ever seen some. I have so many questions. Is this even real? Were you never introduced to nail clippers or reciprocating saws? And why is the second toe on your right foot curled under the big toe?! Have you ever had that looked at? Because I'm looking at it right now and the prognosis is NOT GOOD.

Thanks to Rick, who's also a member of the group and insists post are generally troll footless.

Waste Not, Want Not: Woman Creates Bikini Out Of Taxidermied Frogs

Previous Story

Man Builds Rideable, Electric-Powered TIE Fighter

Next Story
  • Wooder

    OK these toes cut through socks and probably steel toe shoes...also he has to live alone, no one is in bed with this.

  • ruckus

    I think this is the same woman as frog bikini.

  • Jenness

    This can't be real. How can you afford a boat and not to have painful nails that prevent you from wearing shoes - you can't wear shoes with feet like that. Unless you hunt with them, like some wild foot hunter and you need the nails for attacking. idk I just think this is fake. It just has to be.

  • Redeemer

    Actually my dad's feet are like that and I was scared for several years that I'd end up with gnarled toenails and bent toes and stuff as well. Short of using a belt sander, his toenails grow in so thick that there's really not a lot he can do to keep them trimmed up. Thusly he wears shoes that are a little too big for him, or just sticks to house slippers most of the time.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Clearly, you've never been to Florida.

  • TheQiwiMan

    He was hiding his toe because it was ugly and he was ashamed to show it alongside all his other beautiful, perfectly pedicured toes.

  • Closet Nerd

    Surprised he doesn't have wings, with talons like that on his feet

  • Chris

    Kill it with fire

  • Bling Nye
  • The_Wretched

    Friends tell friends to get help for toe fungus.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: boats, body parts, could you imagine feeling of those nails under the covers in bed? because it's giving me anxiety, cutting things, dear god, feet, freaky deaky, holy smokes, i'm on a boat, nails, no but seriously what's going on here?, personal hygiene, taking care of yourself, taking pictures of things, trolls, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post