Pneumatic Overwatch Doomfist Guantlet Made IRL With 2,600 Pounds Of Punching Force

This is an episode of Make It Real from Youtube channel the Hacksmith in which the crew build a real life version of Doomfist's gauntlet from Overwatch. It weighs 45 pounds and allegedly packs 2,600 pounds of pneumatic punching force, which they use to destroy a bunch of stuff. Although, to me it seems like it's ability to break things is mostly due to it weighing 45 pounds and not because of its pneumatic punching force (which is all lost on the wearer's arm recoiling). But what do I know? I'm just a man who can punch through a brick wall easier than the Kool-Aid man can run through one. *flexing* "You're built like a coat hanger." Yeah well you're built like the first little pig's house. "Out of straw?" I meant the second little pig's house. "Out of sticks?" Maybe the sixth pig? Whichever one built with shit.

Keep going for the video, but the actual punching starts at 8:15.

Thanks to K Diddie, who punches with over 9,000 pounds of force and has never left an enemy with teeth.