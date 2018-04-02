Pneumatic Overwatch Doomfist Guantlet Made IRL With 2,600 Pounds Of Punching Force

April 2, 2018

overwatch-doomfist-in-real-life.jpg

This is an episode of Make It Real from Youtube channel the Hacksmith in which the crew build a real life version of Doomfist's gauntlet from Overwatch. It weighs 45 pounds and allegedly packs 2,600 pounds of pneumatic punching force, which they use to destroy a bunch of stuff. Although, to me it seems like it's ability to break things is mostly due to it weighing 45 pounds and not because of its pneumatic punching force (which is all lost on the wearer's arm recoiling). But what do I know? I'm just a man who can punch through a brick wall easier than the Kool-Aid man can run through one. *flexing* "You're built like a coat hanger." Yeah well you're built like the first little pig's house. "Out of straw?" I meant the second little pig's house. "Out of sticks?" Maybe the sixth pig? Whichever one built with shit.

Keep going for the video, but the actual punching starts at 8:15.

Thanks to K Diddie, who punches with over 9,000 pounds of force and has never left an enemy with teeth.

A Video Of The World's Smallest Sushi (Made With A Single Grain Of Rice)

Previous Story

Finally, Some Decent 3D Unicorn Horn Underwear

Next Story
  • Michael Knight

    ... uhm, nope. just because you have a cylinder that will extend fully with 2600 pounds of force in it does not mean you can throw a 2600 pound punch.
    if you think this works, then put the fist directly against a 2x4 and engage... guess what your arm is going to retract and that 2x4 isn't going to break.
    go back to school and brush up on your physics fellas.

  • Draco Basileus

    Arm-tari 2600. Should have come with a woodgrain option.

  • Bling Nye

    tl;dw - any additional force from pneumatic effect is essentially wasted on rubbery arms and elbows.

  • WhiteEagle2

    It did seem like the results would have been pretty much the same regardless of the pneumatics.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breaking things, building things, destroying things, everybody needs a hobby, fighting games, heavy, in real life, making things irl, man i love punching things so much it's one of the few things i'm good at, metal, overwatch, punching things, recreating things, sure why not, video games
Previous Post
Next Post