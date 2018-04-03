Playing A Burning Upright Piano Until It Dies

April 3, 2018



This is a video of Youtuber James Nelson setting an upright piano on fire and playing it until it dies/the smoke is too much for him. Personally, I would have kept playing it until I caught fire myself, but that's just me and I'm a true performer. Also, Billy Joel clearly missed the opportunity to play a burning piano in the video for 'Piano Man.' "Yeah, or maybe 'We Didn't Start The Fire'?" You're such a one-upper.

Keep going for the video while I set my own instrument on fire.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees everything is better on fire.

