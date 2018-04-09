Paraglider Buzzes Tower, Grabs Beer From A Man On Rooftop

April 9, 2018

This is a short video of a paraglider grabbing a brewski from a man drinking some cold ones with friends on the roof of a fifteen story condo building. I don't think the paraglider actually knows them, and It was definitely a dangerous thing to do. Maybe not as dangerous as my everyday life, but I get paid $5.50 an hour to stick my head in a shark's mouth during the Ocean's Deadliest Dwellers show at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.

This guy was paragliding near a high-rise building when someone on the roof offered him a beer. After moving closer to the building, he leaned over and grabbed the can before flying away and drinking it over the ocean.

Are you even allowed to drink and paraglide? Because I got in big trouble for just drinking and riding shotgun in a friend's Power Wheels Jeep once. "You were six and doing donuts in your teacher's yard." Nobody makes me repeat kindergarten twice.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Devon, who agrees there's nothing you can't achieve if you dream it and chug three beers first.

  • tanya3565

    Happy Monday

    Still first

    Still the best

  • Guesticle

    entrapment. now the undercover cop who lured him over with beer can fine him for flying too close to a building *and* gliding with an open container.

  • Doog

    I have a new hero. It's the guy that handed him the beer. I mean honestly what a good person.

  • Eric Ord

    "I have a new hero. It's the guy that handed him the beer."

    I thought it was going to be me

  • Eric Ord

    Happy Monday

    Still first

    Still the best

  • Mark

    Best what?

  • Eric Ord

    Firster

  • 600k?

    no one cares....

  • Eric Ord

    I know it feels like that sometimes but work hard and be a good person and people will bend to your arbitrary whim.

  • Guesticle

    i miss Daisy

  • Homestar

    FAKE!!!

    This is a complete photoshop job. You can tell its a fake because the shadow's are all wrong.
    ...

    (me too)

  • Eric Ord

    ???

  • ErstO

    And your good enough, your smart enough and Doggone It, People Like you

  • Eric Ord

    Add a casual threat of intense physical violence and sure

