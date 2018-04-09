This is the original Transformers cartoon opening recreated in stop motion with toys over the course of eight months of free time by Youtuber The Lazy Eyebrow Reviewer and Optimus Timelord. They did a great job. So great I was inspired to do the same thing EXCEPT EVEN BETTER before I looked up the price of vintage Transformer toys on eBay and decided this version was already perfect.

Keep going for this video, as well as a compilation of other scenes they recreated with stop motion.

Thanks to carey, who informed me her first love was Tygra from ThunderCats. I'm not sure what I'm supposed to do with that information, but it's valuable nonetheless.