Oh Wow: A $100 Infinity Gauntlet Baseball Cap

While I patiently wait for the inevitable Infinity Gauntlet oven mitt (UPDATE: I should have known), this is the $100 Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet hat from New Era's 59Fifty line of baseball caps. I just bought one, and it definitely makes a statement. Unfortunately that statement is I wish I'd bought a wizard hat instead.

Thanks to Jody, who agrees one of you needs to Photoshop the hat on Thanos and post a link in the comments. UPDATE: Thanks, Ollie!