Oh Hell No: Truck Carrying Mobile Home Crosses A Rinky-Dink Bridge

April 27, 2018

truck-across-tiny-bridge.jpg

This is a video from Yusufeli, Turkey of a truck carrying a mobile home (although it looks like a construction trailer to me) across a river using a tiny hanging wooden bridge. Man, you could not have paid me enough to drive that truck. "I'll give you $100." You set the bridge on fire, I'll back up that hill so I can hit it at max speed.

Thanks to Tom, who's surprised that truck driver didn't insist the view from the other side of the river is better anyways and they should just set up the house there.

