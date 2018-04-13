North Carolina Restaurant Serving Tarantula Burgers

Because I'm not really sure why, Bull City Burger in Durham, North Carolina is serving $30 tarantula burgers, made with a "pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger, gruyere cheese, an oven-roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce." In related news, my brother's dog used to eat spiders.

The only way to get ahold of the eight-legged beef sandwich is by winning the Tarantula Challenge.

Participants can sign up for the limited challenge in the restaurant. Then, they have to watch Facebook, Twitter and the Bull City Burger and Brewery website to see if their ticket is drawn.

If you eat the whole burger you get a free t-shirt. Although it's not actually free because you just paid $30 for a cheeseburger with a tarantula on it. Still, maybe you can sell it for a profit on eBay. You definitely can't though. I'll eat any dried worm on the sidewalk for a dollar. "That one." That's a dog turd and we both know it. Make it a fiver.

