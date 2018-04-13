North Carolina Restaurant Serving Tarantula Burgers

April 13, 2018

tarantula-burger.jpg

Because I'm not really sure why, Bull City Burger in Durham, North Carolina is serving $30 tarantula burgers, made with a "pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger, gruyere cheese, an oven-roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce." In related news, my brother's dog used to eat spiders.

The only way to get ahold of the eight-legged beef sandwich is by winning the Tarantula Challenge.


Participants can sign up for the limited challenge in the restaurant. Then, they have to watch Facebook, Twitter and the Bull City Burger and Brewery website to see if their ticket is drawn.

If you eat the whole burger you get a free t-shirt. Although it's not actually free because you just paid $30 for a cheeseburger with a tarantula on it. Still, maybe you can sell it for a profit on eBay. You definitely can't though. I'll eat any dried worm on the sidewalk for a dollar. "That one." That's a dog turd and we both know it. Make it a fiver.

Thanks to my friend Jackie, who agrees there's just not enough room on a bucket list for spider burgers.

  • The_Wretched

    Oven roasted? You need to toast the spider with open flame to destroy the hairs. You do not want to eat the hairs.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Lil bit of restaurant advice: if a place feels the need to do something super gimmicky like this, it’s probably because they know their food isn’t good enough to draw in/keep customers coming back.

  • Mark

    I'll try it but they have to pluck all of the hairs off of it like they do feathers on a chicken.

    I'll wait....

  • GeneralDisorder

    Ew... I don't think I can hard-pass hard enough on this one.

  • Frédéric Purenne

    I've always said that we should be seeing insects in groceries and restaurants : they're easy and ecological to farm and full of nutrients, and people could start easing into the trend.
    But could we start with something way less extreme than that, and preferably an insect with NO HAIR, please?

    ... You know, just skip the whole arachnid species in general for starters.

  • Meh

    No thanks. I would like to try a friend grasshopper once.

  • Mark

    This typo can go a few different directions. Not sure I want to know. ;-D

  • TheQiwiMan

    I only eat my enemies.

