Nope: Video From Spear Fisherman Of Shark Attacking Him

In fill the oceans with concrete news, this is a video of a spear fisherman getting attacked by a shark, which appears out of nowhere in the murky water and gets him from behind. Apparently the shark bit off one of his swim fins and broke one of his toes in the process, but he was able to escape otherwise unscathed. See, this is exactly why I don't go in the ocean past my ankles. And I'm not just saying that because any further and I'd get my penis wet, but that's 100% true.

Keep going for the video, attack starts around 1:15. I like how the shark comes back for seconds too. The rest of the video is the fisherman swimming backwards into the shallows and to safety, which is missable.

