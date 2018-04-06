Nope: Guy Slides Down 260-Foot Cable With No Harness

April 6, 2018

sliding-down-cable.jpg

This is a video from the helmet cam of a 42-year old freeclimber who decides to slide down a 260-foot cable with nothing but a pair of gloves that prevent him from ripping his hands to shreds, and camo pants so spy satellites can't spot him. Sure we've all dreamed of owning a house with a fireman's pole, but this is ridiculous. Still, I'm surprised the gravitational pull of his balls didn't send him crashing into earth like an asteroid.

Keep going for the video while I dry my palms on the back of coworker's shirt. Great job, Greg. *pats on shoulders*

Thanks to hairless, who agrees a real daredevil would have slid down head first.

