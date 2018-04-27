Video Of A New Fancy-Dancing Bird Of Paradise With Iridescent Plumage Caught Trying To Impress A Lady

April 27, 2018

This is a video of a newly recognized species of bird-of-paradise (the Vogelkop Superb bird-of-paradise) from Papua, New Guinea trying to impress a lady with a fancy dance and his iridescent plumage. Admittedly, those were some solid dance moves. The female is not impressed though and flies off. I can't say I blame her, the iridescent plumage on his face makes him look like some sort of creepy phantom bird. And who wants to raise a family with a ghost bird? Why are you raising your hand?

