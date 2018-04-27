Video Of A New Fancy-Dancing Bird Of Paradise With Iridescent Plumage Caught Trying To Impress A Lady

This is a video of a newly recognized species of bird-of-paradise (the Vogelkop Superb bird-of-paradise) from Papua, New Guinea trying to impress a lady with a fancy dance and his iridescent plumage. Admittedly, those were some solid dance moves. The female is not impressed though and flies off. I can't say I blame her, the iridescent plumage on his face makes him look like some sort of creepy phantom bird. And who wants to raise a family with a ghost bird? Why are you raising your hand?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marissa, who agrees he should really learn the electric slide if he's trying to pick up chicks.