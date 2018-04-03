Nailed It: Dude Tries To Jump Stream On Snowmobile

April 3, 2018

snowmobile-creek-jump.jpg

Because believing in yourself just still isn't enough sometimes, this is a video of some dude trying to jump a small creek on his snowmobile. While he technically does clear the creek, he ends up face-first in the snowbank on the other side, and rolls into the water himself. I have so many questions: Why didn't he get more speed (he basically tries to jump from a dead stop sitting on the opposite bank)? Why didn't he build a ramp first? Is your helmet supposed to come off that easy? Why can't I have friends who take risks? Why can't I have friends? Why can't I drink Red Bull after 6PM without wetting the bed? Does my girlfriend really buy it when I tell her it must have been one of the cats? Why can't I remember we don't have cats?

Keep going for the video, but skip to the last ten seconds for the guy filming to hock a loogie and for the actual jump.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees somebody needs to go back to stunt school, and it's not us.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Anyone familiar with snowmobiles know how you could better handle that crossing? Would it have made it in reverse?

  • Bling Nye

    A bit more speed than he had, and shifting weight much further back than he did, pull up on the handlebar more, get the snowmobile to hit the opposite bank at the same angle as the slope instead of perpendicular.

  • Draco Basileus

    No-mobile

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    I don't think his helmet fits.

  • Closet Nerd

    BWAHAHAHAHA

  • Andyman7714

    Nice spit at 0:21.

  • mark

    silly american

  • Andyman7714

    Turn your audio up.

  • mark

    silly american thinking it was silly american

