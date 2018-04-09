Moving On: Arizona Highway Patrolman Gives Heartfelt Final Radio Call After 37 Years Of Service

April 9, 2018

highway-patrolman-final-radio-call.jpg

This is a video of an Arizona highway patrolman signing off the radio for the last time after after 37 years and 3 weeks of service. He cries. I cry. Everyone cries. I haven't even done anything for 37 years, including just being alive. I also added another video of another officer signing off for the last time after 27 years of service. They both seem like good guys, and, as angry as I was at the time, deep down I know I probably deserved those tickets.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Boston Pete, who agrees what good is a radio if you don't constantly pretend you're Jack Burton driving the Pork-Chop Express?

  • Lord Chino

    Fuck this pig.

  • tanya3565

    Looks like me trying to make it through the week.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Other than HPV, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, and Herpes, what other STDs do you currently have?

  • Talon184

    You're not in a very good mood today, are you?

  • Eric Ord

    I haven't seen a pig cry this hard since I slammed one's tail in the gate back on the farm.

    Get it? Pig? Cop? Hey?

  • TheQiwiMan

    "Service".

  • Vince Hjerpe

    yea he served

  • TheQiwiMan

    LOL

  • Vince Hjerpe

    I don't understand. Are you saying he didn't serve the the populous because he was an officer? Because a lot of cops are good people and really care about our society. Sure there are shitty cops that tarnish the title but you cannot hate on him for being a cop. It's a very tough service job I wouldn't want to do it and I served in the marines

  • TheQiwiMan

    LOL

  • Talon184

    Not really seeing the joke

  • Spike

    It's weird how cops in the UK don't have guns. It's weird how cops in other countries do not kill their citizens anywhere near as often. It's weird how the USA has such a huge prison population. It's weird how a harmless plant has landed countless individuals in prison or parole or other unpleasant places and how cops are the ones putting them there. It's weird how cops are supposed to uphold the law, but they never turn each other in for breaking the law. It's weird how black people are so disproportionately hit with stop and frisk or how brown people are "randomly selected" at the airport. How could it be that people distrust cops? I wonder...

  • Talon184

    That's all completely correct. No argument.

    But, is it possible for one individual cop to be a good person and do his/her job properly?

    Or, are they all automatically corrupt, terrible people as soon as they put on the badge?

  • Meh

    Honestly just being alive is enough reason to cry for me.

