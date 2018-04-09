Moving On: Arizona Highway Patrolman Gives Heartfelt Final Radio Call After 37 Years Of Service

This is a video of an Arizona highway patrolman signing off the radio for the last time after after 37 years and 3 weeks of service. He cries. I cry. Everyone cries. I haven't even done anything for 37 years, including just being alive. I also added another video of another officer signing off for the last time after 27 years of service. They both seem like good guys, and, as angry as I was at the time, deep down I know I probably deserved those tickets.

Keep going for the videos.

Thanks to Boston Pete, who agrees what good is a radio if you don't constantly pretend you're Jack Burton driving the Pork-Chop Express?